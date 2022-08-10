Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $61.70. 3,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,461 shares of company stock worth $3,021,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 42.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.