SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Raised by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SITE traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

