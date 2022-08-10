Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIX. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $30.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

