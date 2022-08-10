SKALE Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.53 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $249.19 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,900.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00064464 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

