Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.47. 26,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,551. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $186.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

