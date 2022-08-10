Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Snam Price Performance
Shares of SNMRY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 110,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,870. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.
Snam Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.