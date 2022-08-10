Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of SNMRY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 110,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,870. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.