SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Up 2%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.39. 7,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 6,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.43% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

