Solo Brands (DTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Solo Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.43. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

In other news, CEO John Merris bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Somer Webb bought 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Merris bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 10.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.