SORA Reaches Market Cap of $3.69 Million (XOR)

SORA (XOR) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, SORA has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA coin can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00014522 BTC on popular exchanges. SORA has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $177,584.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00244327 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SORA Coin Profile

SORA (CRYPTO:XOR) is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,125 coins. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SORA is sora.org. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

