Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.2 %
SOHON stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.
About Sotherly Hotels
