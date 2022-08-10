Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.2 %

SOHON stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

