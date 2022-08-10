Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Source Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

Insider Activity

In other Source Capital news, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,060.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,060.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

About Source Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Source Capital stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. ( NYSE:SOR Get Rating ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.49% of Source Capital worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

