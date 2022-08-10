Sovos Brands (SOVO) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sovos Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97% Sovos Brands Competitors -381.63% -18.40% -5.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sovos Brands Competitors 269 1083 1268 27 2.40

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus target price of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 31.38%. Given Sovos Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million $1.92 million -42.44 Sovos Brands Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 4.39

Sovos Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

