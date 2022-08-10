S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Cut by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $14,642,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,425,202 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $14.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $391.18. The stock had a trading volume of 51,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,515. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

