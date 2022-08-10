Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Spark New Zealand Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 15,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,442. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
