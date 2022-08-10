Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 15,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,442. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.