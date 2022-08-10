Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Cormark from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.04% from the stock’s current price.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.05.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,952. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$16.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.8700001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.