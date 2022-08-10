Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) One Day Volume Tops $502,259.00

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 62.7% against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $2.79 million and $502,259.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 112,679,625 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

