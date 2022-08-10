SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,163,000 after purchasing an additional 705,476 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,166,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,014.8% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 315,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 287,466 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 332,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 172,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 160,840 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,113. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

