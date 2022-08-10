SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Reduced by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

