SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 261,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

