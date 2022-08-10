SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Trading Up 0.4%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 20,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

About SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

