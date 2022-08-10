SPI Energy (SPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 16th. SPI Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SPI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

