SPI Energy (SPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 16th. SPI Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:SPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SPI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
