Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 172.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,111. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 73.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $222,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

