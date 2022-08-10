Spores Network (SPO) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $565,810.34 and $108,105.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spores Network has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015013 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039742 BTC.
Spores Network Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spores Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Spores Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spores Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.