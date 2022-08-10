Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportradar Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sportradar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

