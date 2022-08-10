Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.18-$2.26 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.