SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in July

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSEZY. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,150.00.

SSE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSEZY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 93,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,820. SSE has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

SSE Increases Dividend

About SSE

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7153 per share. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

