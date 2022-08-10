Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Albert Ellis bought 50,000 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,166.26).

Staffline Group Price Performance

STAF stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 41.35 ($0.50). The company had a trading volume of 231,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,718. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.08. The company has a market cap of £68.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.00.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Staffline Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.