Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Albert Ellis bought 50,000 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,166.26).
Staffline Group Price Performance
STAF stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 41.35 ($0.50). The company had a trading volume of 231,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,718. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.08. The company has a market cap of £68.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.00.
Staffline Group Company Profile
