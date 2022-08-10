Stake DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $170,535.00 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Stake DAO has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Stake DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular exchanges. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $481,274.90 and $170,535.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00121328 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025073 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001516 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00285065 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00036503 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009576 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Stake DAO Coin Profile
Stake DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
