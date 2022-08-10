Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:SWT)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE SWT traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

