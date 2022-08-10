Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

