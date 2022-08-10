Steem Dollars Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00013795 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $37.76 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00592819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00260207 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001535 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002333 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,518,457 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

