Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $97.89 million and $7.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00578992 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00259900 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002432 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
