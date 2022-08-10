Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after buying an additional 89,909 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

SCZ stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. 32,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

