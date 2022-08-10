Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.89. 37,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,225. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

