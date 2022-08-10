Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $9.71 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after acquiring an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $69.87. 152,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,982. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

