Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.25. 6,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

