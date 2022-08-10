Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.62. 368,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,445. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day moving average of $419.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

