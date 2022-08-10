Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.24. The company had a trading volume of 113,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

