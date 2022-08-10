Stifel Nicolaus Increases PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 17.4 %

Shares of TSE PHX traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.28. 73,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$317.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.88.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$110,448.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,601 shares in the company, valued at C$936,894.18. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker acquired 10,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,779,111. Also, Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total value of C$110,448.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$936,894.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,800 shares of company stock worth $137,006 and sold 107,900 shares worth $665,473.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

