Stifel Nicolaus Increases PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.16% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
PHX Energy Services Stock Up 17.4 %
Shares of TSE PHX traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.28. 73,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$317.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.88.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
