Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Call Options (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SJT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 16,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,886. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,096.01% and a net margin of 96.13%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.1452 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,270,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 480,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

