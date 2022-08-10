StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Stock Performance

MIC opened at $4.09 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,852.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,880 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 871,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 645,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 562,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 410,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

