StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at $2,566,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

