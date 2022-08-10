StockNews.com Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Shares of O stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Realty Income
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 28,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
