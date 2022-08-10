StockNews.com Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 28,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

