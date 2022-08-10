Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,303 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 249,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.2 %

OKE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,315. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

