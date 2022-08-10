Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,857 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.31. The stock had a trading volume of 141,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,820. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

