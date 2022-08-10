Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 261,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,132. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.