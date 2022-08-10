Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

KO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.47. 277,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,000,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

