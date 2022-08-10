Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.7 %

AVGO stock traded up $14.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.12. The stock had a trading volume of 64,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,332. The firm has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

