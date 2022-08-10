STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Up 510.4% in July

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a growth of 510.4% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.89.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at STRATA Skin Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CFO Christopher Lesovitz acquired 23,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,906.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Further Reading

