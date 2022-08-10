Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,218. Stratasys has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Stratasys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

